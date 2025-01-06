Doliver Advisors LP Sells 545 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $9,238,827.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,909,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,238,462.20. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 916,664 shares of company stock worth $74,105,409. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 887,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

