Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 5,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $1,622,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,977,030.40. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $340.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.83 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.90.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

