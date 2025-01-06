E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) vs. Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Head to Head Analysis

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On 2.20% 7.45% 1.43% Alternus Clean Energy -447.25% N/A -56.54%

Volatility and Risk

E.On has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $101.39 billion 0.31 $559.55 million N/A N/A Alternus Clean Energy $17.36 million 0.18 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares E.On and Alternus Clean Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for E.On and Alternus Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 0 0 1 1 3.50 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

E.On beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

