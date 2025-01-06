EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in EMCOR Group by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,128. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.38 and a twelve month high of $532.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

