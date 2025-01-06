EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQT opened at $47.02 on Friday. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

