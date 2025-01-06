EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Sells $75,077.28 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 17,379 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $75,077.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $58,989.60. The trade was a 56.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.24. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.07.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
