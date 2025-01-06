Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,922,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,557,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $472.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.