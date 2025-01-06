Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $2,032.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,032.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,966.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,901.56. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

