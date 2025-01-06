Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) traded up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 642,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 381,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 17.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.