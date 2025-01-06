Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.93% from the stock’s previous close.
FOR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 112,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Forestar Group has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.72.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Forestar Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
