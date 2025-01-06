Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.29. 1,971,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,985. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

