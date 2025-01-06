Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

Shares of GBTC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,899. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

