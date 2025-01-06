Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $910,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 553,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,138. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

