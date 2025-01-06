Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.97. 420,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,586. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.