Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,916 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.8% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

