FuboTV Enters into Business Combination Agreement with Disney’s HuluUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, Washington, D.C. 20549FORM 8-K, Date of report: January 6, 2025FuboTV Inc., a Florida-based company listed on the New York Stock Exc

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FuboTV’s 8K filing here.
FuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
