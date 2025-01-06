Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.45 and last traded at C$31.30, with a volume of 400078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.44.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Bill Koutsouras sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$1,250,000.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
