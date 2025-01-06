GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 18,006 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,407,709.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,485.20. This trade represents a 25.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $805,951.75.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $279,590.57.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,569,074.38.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,628,651.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS traded up $10.47 on Monday, hitting $89.61. 1,259,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.03.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx's revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 304.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

