GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 18,006 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,407,709.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,485.20. This trade represents a 25.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $805,951.75.

On Monday, December 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $279,590.57.

On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,569,074.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,628,651.84.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40.

WGS traded up $10.47 on Monday, hitting $89.61. 1,259,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.03.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 304.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

