GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,500 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $526,601.92.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.05. 990,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,587. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.43 and a twelve month high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 232,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.