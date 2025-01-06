Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises about 1.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 137.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,093. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

