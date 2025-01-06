Head-To-Head Review: Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Benchmark Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 6 3 0 2.20 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Playtika has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Benchmark Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.54 billion 1.03 $235.00 million $0.58 12.07 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 8.52% -144.73% 6.99% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Playtika beats Benchmark Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

