Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Senior Officer Chad Williams Purchases 600,000 Shares

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

Chad Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Chad Williams bought 2,307,692 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$299,999.96.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CVE:TUF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

