Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.92 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

