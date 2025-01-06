Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) were down 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 425,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 284,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
