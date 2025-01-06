Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) were down 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 425,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 284,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

