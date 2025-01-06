IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $13.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.59. 343,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.43 and a 200-day moving average of $462.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.