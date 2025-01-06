Insider Buying: The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Acquires £24,600 in Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lund bought 82,000 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,570.40).

The Mission Group Stock Performance

TMG opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.13. The Mission Group plc has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Thursday.

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.