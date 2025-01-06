Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$246,942.72 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$117.14 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$60.17 and a 12 month high of C$123.86. The company has a market cap of C$58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

