Insider Selling: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Chappell sold 18,750 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £138,937.50 ($172,657.51).

Francesca Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Francesca Chappell sold 10,000 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.20), for a total value of £74,000 ($91,959.74).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

LON BPM traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 751 ($9.33). 172,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 704.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.52. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.21 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($9.44). The company has a current ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £276.74 million, a PE ratio of 658.77 and a beta of 0.71.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

