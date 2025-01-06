Insider Selling: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Chairman Sells $318,745.00 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $318,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 511,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,390.28. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hippo Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hippo by 93.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hippo by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HIPO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIPO

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.