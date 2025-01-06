Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 7,533 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Loews Stock Performance
Shares of Loews stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.40. 869,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,155. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Loews Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
