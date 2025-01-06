Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 20th, John Kober sold 19,470 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $2,470,353.60.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Kober sold 2,671 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $313,762.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 512,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

