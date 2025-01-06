Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS HYD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 490,985 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

