Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises about 0.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11,450.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 502,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 498,091 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 99,255 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $111.32. 30,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $121.88.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

