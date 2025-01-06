Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,601 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. 9,604,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,116. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

