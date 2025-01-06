Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after acquiring an additional 593,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,807,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.65. 460,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,411. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $145.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

