Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 975,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 545,872 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.