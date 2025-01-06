Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 975,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 545,872 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.