Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 975,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 545,872 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $20.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.