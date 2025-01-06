Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Capital Market Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. 140,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,612. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

