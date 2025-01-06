InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
InZinc Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InZinc Mining
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.