Iowa State Bank Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.10. 1,276,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.