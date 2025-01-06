Iowa State Bank Purchases 106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.23. 1,222,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,076. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

