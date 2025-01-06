Iowa State Bank Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 918,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.28 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

