iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Reduced by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7,764.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IUSG traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $145.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.