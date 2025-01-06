iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 117,260 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $25.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,285.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 202,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

