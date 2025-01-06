iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 117,260 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $25.54.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.53.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.
Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
