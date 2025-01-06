iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 430,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 197,678 shares.The stock last traded at $97.14 and had previously closed at $96.24.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $804.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

