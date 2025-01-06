iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $57,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IETC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IETC traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $86.49. 28,501 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $307.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

