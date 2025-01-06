Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 4.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $99,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.77. 10,659,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

