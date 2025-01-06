Jefferies Financial Group Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

TSE FM traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.57. 1,076,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,933. The firm has a market cap of C$16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.91 and a 52-week high of C$21.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.73.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. Also, Director Simon John Scott acquired 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.57 per share, with a total value of C$25,942.29. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

