JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,271. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

