Kings Path Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kings Path Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.19 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,916. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

